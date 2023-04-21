Charlotte de Witte goes down ‘High Street’ with energising new single: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 144

A staple in her sets within the last few months, Charlotte de Witte is entering a new chapter of her ever-evolving career by releasing the energising new single, a powerful whirlwind titled ‘High Street.’ “I’ve been playing this one in every set during the last couple of months. I’m so so so excited to finally put it out here,” she stated.

This New Music Friday, techno queen Charlotte de Witte has surprised her fans with the new single ‘High Street,’ which officially kickstarts the exciting new Overdrive campaign, something we should we hearing about a lot more in these next few months. Described as her most ‘boundary breaking journey to date,’ this is something that de Witte fans – and techno fans alike – should keep their eyes peeled for, but for now the new single is keeping fans in a state of bliss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte de Witte (@charlottedewittemusic)

Out via her label KNTXT – which in itself has been breaking boundaries lately with exciting releases and label shows alike – ‘High Street’ is a track that she’s been teasing her crowds with over the past few months, at shows like the massive KNTXT show at Flanders Expo in Ghent, at Printworks and on the Ultra Miami mainstage where she made her debut. This single is Charlotte de Witte at her finest: unfiltered, unforgiving, an unstoppable force of nature. A true techno fireball, it’s safe to say that she’s once again hit the nail on the head, testing how far the boundaries of the techno genre will stretch.

Get all fired up for the weekend and listen to ‘High Street’ below, or here.

Image credit: Marie Wynants / provided by SEQUEL PR