Chris Lake and Fisher combine for blockbuster B2B set at Coachella

As Coachella performances go, Chris Lake and Fisher’s latest B2B showing was one for the ages in the Colorado Desert.

Chris Lake and Fisher are a force to be reckoned with behind the decks, as they took Coachella by storm at the weekend with an infectious B2B set at the Outdoor Theatre stage. The pair had many surprises in store, with IDs in abundance across their hour and thirty minute play time.

With it being the first weekend of Coachella 2023, the duo thought it best to dive straight in with a couple of Chris Lake heaters, including his remix of ‘Rumble’ and his original ‘400’ within the first 5 minutes. Then the IDs started to enter the mix, with a potential unreleased Fisher track thrown in for an enthralling first 10 minutes, followed by an ID remix of Chris Lakes’ ‘I Want You’. Shortly after fans were treated to two familiar tracks in ‘Just Feels Tight’ and ‘Yeah The Girls‘ to properly get the atmosphere going. Even more IDs ensued, with both offering up unreleased records, with Lake’s one of particular note as it appeared to feature dance mainstay vocalist Aluna.

Nearing the end of the set, the masterminds had some real party records up their sleeve, dropping the likes of Tinlicker‘s ‘Children’ and Anyma‘s ‘Eternity’, alongside many of their originals in ‘Deceiver’, ‘In The Yuma’, ‘It’s A Killa’. As the performance reached its ultimate climax, there are few tracks they could turn too, and with fan favourites in demand, the pair wrapped up with ‘Turn Off The Lights’, and of course ‘Losing It’. You can watch Fisher and Chris Lake go B2B at Coachella for yourselves here.

Their B2B set at the Outdoor Theatre was just one of many outstanding performances we enjoyed during weekend one of the California festival this year, and what’s more, there is still one more weekend to come. Be sure to stay tuned to We Rave You as we bring you even more comprehensive coverage from the Coachella Valley.

https://vk.com/video-31352730_456250882

Image Credit: Rukes.com