Coachella 2023: The Best Coachella based documentaries you can watch

Coachella-based documentaries that describe the heritage of the festival.

Just few days left before the power of music completely submerges the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California at the holy grounds of Coachella 2023. But are you familiar with the illustrious history that surrounds this prestigious event? Or how the collective effort of thousands of people working behind the scenes makes an event like this possible? Don’t worry, we got you covered, as we discuss the a couple of Coachella documentaries you can watch to enrich your understanding of the festival’s culture –

1. Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert” (2020):

The film documents the history and development of the festival through interviews with festival creators, musicians, and attendees, who share their personal experiences and recollections of Coachella throughout the past two decades. Moreover, it incorporates exclusive behind-the-scenes clips and live performances from past events, demonstrating the various musical genres and styles that have been presented over the years. Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert has an impressive 7.2/10 IMDb rating and can be watched below –

2. Coachella: The Film (2006):

Directed by Drew Thomas, the film includes interviews with festival organizers, artists, and attendees, as well as an insight into the festival’s logistical operations. It examines the festival’s influence on the local community and the environment, along with the diverse range of music and art showcased at the festival. The documentary presents a comprehensive account of the festival, from its establishment in 1999 to its current status as one of the world’s largest and most popular music festivals. Be sure to stream it here

