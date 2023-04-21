Coachella 2023: Coachella Stage Lineup and Set Times Week 2 Day 1

The much-awaited week two of Coachella music festival is finally here, and the excitement is palpable as music enthusiasts from all over the world gather to witness some of the biggest names in the industry perform live on stage. The Coachella Stage is one of the most popular stages at the festival, and the lineup for Week 2 Day 1 is sure to leave fans thrilled and satisfied.

The livestream for Week 2 Day 1 of Coachella 2023 will begin at 4:00 pm, and the first artist to grace the stage will be Doechii at 4:05 pm. The Atlanta-based rapper has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of trap, R&B, and pop, and his performance at Coachella is sure to be a highlight of the day.

Next up at 4:20 pm is Pusha T, the Grammy-nominated rapper known for his clever wordplay and hard-hitting lyrics. With his impressive discography and collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry, Pusha T’s performance is sure to be one of the most talked-about of the day.

At 5:35 pm, Becky G will take the stage, bringing her Latin-infused pop hits to the Coachella crowd. The California-born singer and actress has been making waves in the industry since her debut in 2011 and has become a role model for young women around the world with her empowering lyrics and positive message.

Next up is Burna Boy, the Nigerian Afrofusion artist who has taken the world by storm with his infectious beats and powerful lyrics. With his unique blend of Afrobeat, dancehall, and reggae, Burna Boy’s performance at Coachella is sure to be a high-energy affair that will have the crowd dancing all night long.

At 8:30 pm, it’s time for Gorillaz to take the stage. The British virtual band, created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, has been captivating audiences around the world with its eclectic mix of genres, including rock, hip-hop, and electronic music. With their larger-than-life animated characters and innovative visuals, Gorillaz’s performance at Coachella is sure to be a spectacle to behold.

Finally, at 11:00 pm, it’s time for Bad Bunny to close out the night with his unique blend of Latin trap, reggaeton, and hip-hop. The Puerto Rican singer and rapper has become one of the biggest names in the industry, with his infectious beats and socially conscious lyrics resonating with fans around the world.

With such an impressive lineup, Week 2 Day 1 of Coachella 2023 is sure to be a day to remember. Whether you’re tuning in from home or attending the festival in person, be sure to catch these amazing artists on the Coachella Stage and experience the magic of one of the world’s most iconic music festivals.

Summarized(all times PDT):

4:05pm – Doechii

4:20pm – Pusha T

5:35pm – Becky G

7:00pm – Burna Boy

8:30pm – Gorillaz

11:00pm – Bad Bunny

Image Credit: Dom Carver via Pixabay

