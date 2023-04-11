Coachella 2023: How much does it cost to attend?

Coachella is widely recognized as one of the most important events in the festival calendar, and for good reason- for almost 25 years, the Indio, California showcase has featured some of the most notable acts in all of popular music. The glamour and prestige of the festival have made it a household name, but with that has also come notoriety of a different sort. It’s no secret that the cost of attending Coachella can be very high, but if you can afford the trip, you won’t regret it.

All prices listed below are before fees.

As with most festivals, Coachella offers a variety of passes available at different prices. General admission is a bit steep at $549, but the typical quality of the lineup more or less justifies the cost. GA with an included shuttle to any of the various lines offered is $599, and is a good option for anyone staying off of the premises. VIP passes sell at $1,069 and includes access to day parking lots as well as access to VIP areas, vendors, restrooms, and cash bars.

Lodging is where the festival often becomes costly for attendees. You can camp onsite in a tent or in your car for $149; preferred spots, which are much closer to the stages, can be car or tent and are guaranteed, to go for $375. Various kinds of camping bundles for multiple people begin at around $3,000, and festival-approved hotel bundles go for around the same price. Camping is the best bet for those looking to save while at Coachella, but spots often go very quickly. If you want to sleep off of the grounds, you would also need to act fast- attendance for the festival often reaches over 250,000 across both weekends, meaning that hotel rooms become both scarce and high-priced.

Other expenses are of course, lockers ($65-$90), shuttles to or from LAX ($85), and maybe most importantly, food and drink. Prices will vary, but you can expect everything from authentic Texas barbecue to vegan Italian food. There’s sure to be something that’ll whet your appetite.

Image credit: Rukes.com

