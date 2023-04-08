Coachella 2023: Best electronic music acts to discover this year

By Alshaan Kassam

Coachella 2023 is about to kick off for weekend 1 on April 14 and what better way to celebrate than to plan out a few electronic music acts to definitely check out this year? From Kaytranada to Jamie Jones, Eric Prydz, Vintage Culture, and many more, here are a few of the best electronic acts to discover this year.

April 14 can not come any sooner as we officially kick off weekend 1 of Coachella 2023! With the excitement rising in the air, Coachella offers a wide range of genres including such as house, techno, hip-hop, indie, and many more. For all you electronic music enthusiasts, we have compiled a few top electronic acts for you to definitely discover this year whether in person or on the live stream.

For a full-on experience of electronic music at Coachella, world-class acts such as TESTPILOT, Kaytranada, Malaa, Jamie Jones, Vintage Culture, and many more will be blessing fans with a once-in-a-lifetime experience for sure. Additionally, Do LaB have announced the artist lineup for their 2023 stage. With an ever-evolving interactive stage design and a forward-thinking curation of celebrated musical talent, Do LaB continues to be a core experiential aspect of the globally celebrated festival. The 2023 lineup includes the return of electronic trio The Glitch Mob, the team-up of Grammy-nominated artists A-Trak and Dave1 for The Brothers Macklovitch, hypnotic live electronic and multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter duo Giolì & Assia, and bass music powerhouse Whipped Cream.

A few others on our list to check out include the legend Eric Prydz, Mura Masa, Keinemusik, Porter Robinson, Boris Brejcha and so many others to jam out to this year. Be sure to let us know who you are excited to see in the comments below.

Doing it right at the Do LaB ☀️ pic.twitter.com/UVWXDPjBy6 — Coachella (@coachella) March 28, 2023

Image Credit: Rukes.com