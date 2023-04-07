Coachella 2023: Top fashion trends at the Festival

By Samantha Reis 147

Coachella has become a catwalk where the festival fashion is taken to another level.

Coachella is music, art, and also fashion. Festival fashion has become a strong and indispensable concept, and for most festival-goers, it is the most important thing they take to the festival, right after their ticket. The way music lovers present themselves is a form of expression, freedom and also identity. While at some events the outfit serves a more personal and individual purpose, there are festivals where festival fashion carries a lot of weight. As is the case of Coachella. During the festival days, Instagram is flooded with photos showing the outfits chosen for each festival moment. And if this moment used to be more dedicated to celebrities going to Coachella, now, in truth, everyone is a fashionista. After the Oscars, Coachella is the red carpet where everyone wants to be in the spotlight. Let us take a look at some of the trends for Coachella 2023, which takes place in California on the weekend of 14-16 and 21-23 April.

Crochet

This is a strong trend for spring and summer and fits like a glove if you are going for a boho look, one of the traditional Coachella looks.

Fringe

You’re going to the desert, so why not go with fringe? Whether on jackets, skirts, shorts or even bags, fringe brings a touch of the 70s and channels a Western vibe that goes well with the setting.

Denim

Whether it’s a one-piece or a full look, denim is one of the strong features of the 2023 festival fashion. Crop jackets in denim are a great accessory for the evenings.

Metallic

Whether through sequins, metallic fabrics or otherwise, metallic pieces are a must at Coachella. Their reflective qualities attract a lot of attention and make for a very cool cosmic style.

Mesh

A trend that has been around for a while but is still catching on. Mesh adds a coolness and lightness that suits the higher temperatures and makes for an edgy and very sexy look. A long mesh dress with a swimsuit underneath is also a typical Coachella fashion image.

Cowboy

Whether it’s with a cowboy hat, cowboy boots or even cow print, the cowboy look is an option for many. It’s also another way to bring the Western look to the Californian desert.

Rosette

One of the biggest trends this spring has also arrived at the festival fashion. Large three-dimensional flowers are ubiquitous, whether on accessories or clothing. A big rose as a top? Why not?

Sequins or flowing fabrics with landscape patterns, colour block, ski goggles, thermal fabrics that change colour, and neon. These are the trends expected at the 2023 edition of Coachella, which will once again serve as a catwalk for thousands of music lovers. If you are one of them, we hope you have fun!

Image Credit: Andrew Ruiz on Unsplash