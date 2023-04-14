Coachella 2023: Set Times

One of the most important festivals in the calendar is back for what’s shaping up to be an incredible edition. Coachella 2023, with all stages streaming for the first time ever, is upon us- check out the set times for every act!

All times listed are in Pacific Time (UTC-07:00)

Day 1

Vintage Culture: Sahara Stage, 5:20-6:15

Idris Elba: Yuma, 6:45-8:15

Jamie Jones: Sahara, 8:05-8:55

Mochakk: Yuma, 8:15-9:45

Gorillaz: Coachella, 8:35-9:50

Whyte Fang (Alison Wonderland): Gobi, 9:25-10:15

Two Friends: Sahara, 9:20-10:05

TESTPILOT (deadmau5): Yuma, 9:45-11:15

The Chemical Brothers: Outdoor Theatre, 9:50-TBD

Maceo Plex: Yuma, 11:15-TBD

Day 2

Mura Masa: Mojave, 5:20-6:00

SOFI TUKKER: Outdoor Theatre, 6:35-7:30

Tale Of Us: Sahara, 8:05-9:00

Eric Prydz presents HOLO: Outdoor Theatre, 10:20-TBD

Calvin Harris: Coachella, 11:35-TBD

Day 3

LP Giobbi: Yuma, 2:00-3:00

Big Wild: Outdoor Theatre, 4:15-5:15

Porter Robinson: Coachella, 4:45-5:35

Sasha and John Digweed: Yuma, 6:00-7:30

Camelphat: Yuma, 7:30-9:00

Fisher + Chris Lake: Yuma, 9:00-10:30

Adam Beyer: Yuma, 9:00-10:30

Gordo: Yuma, 10:30-TBD

Boris Brejcha: Sahara, 11:20-TBD

Image Credit: Dom Carver via Pixabay

