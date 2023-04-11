Coachella 2023: The many incredible stages around the festival grounds

As one of the leading music festivals on the plane, Coachella offers up outstanding production across many incredible stages.

At Coachella, you can expect to find many different genres of music housed within a number of unique stages around the festival grounds. From pop, to dance, and Latin to country, the acoustics and set-up of each of Coachella’s iconic stages play into the hands of each, providing a certain charm that can only be sought out in the Colorado Desert. Here’s our brief guide, as to what to expect from each whether you are attending or watching from home…

Coachella Mainstage

Home to some of the finest headliners in world music, the Coachella mainstage is the pinnacle of performance and innovation, as demonstrated by the likes of the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia last year. As you’d expect, no corners have been cut with regards to audiovisual production here, offering up some of the spectacles of the festival each year. With it being the busiest area of the festival grounds, amenities can be found in abundance around it providing everything you’d need to enjoy a day’s worth of performances.

Outdoor Theatre

Not far from the mainstage will you find the Outdoor Theatre, a much smaller, and more intimate stage, yet a place you’ll still be able to witness some of the industry’s finest. In previous years, it has basically been a smaller version of the mainstage. Packed with just as much production as its bigger brother, fans are set to have just as much fun seeing their favorite artists on this stage too. For those watching on from home this year, it appears you’ll be able to catch the action from the Outdoor Theatre stage too, as the sun sets on the Coachella Valley.

Mojave Tent

For those looking to escape the sun, the Mojave Tent offers a bit of respite for those who gather within. During previous editions, you could expect to find some upcoming indie and rock bands, as it true to Coachella’s roots. Being a more-indoor setting, production is somewhat more limited than the aforementioned stages; that is not to say that the atmosphere will not be just as raucous.

Sahara

Striking a resemblance to that of the Ultra Worldwide stage, the Sahara Tent is a giant archway that has similarly been home to a whole host of electronic artists and DJ in recent years. The structure of the stage means organisers normally have more to play with, taking a more 360 approach to the stage production year upon year. Expect to be fully immersed in the atmosphere at one of Coachella’s most synonymous stages, complete with lasers, lights and pyro.

Do Lab

Another escape from the intense desert heat, Do Lab usually pops up as one of the most colourful and flavorsome experiences throughout the festival grounds. Here you’ll find a number of more upcoming electronic artists from some of the industries more underground genres. As you may have seen before, the stage is completely covered in brightly coloured canopies, making for an incredibly sensory experience, bolstered by the many water guns that are usually fired at the crowds from the safety of the stage!

Yuma & Sonora Tents

In the more secluded areas of the festival, you can find the air-conditioned Yuma and Sonora Tents. Championing more underground talents respectively, festival-goers can take themselves away from the hustle and bustle of the festival to enjoy comprehensive performances from music’s future stars. Although they are limited and more controlled in terms of capacity, these stages would definitely complete any Coachella experience.

Coachella returns this coming weekend, and will see the likes of Calvin Harris, Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean headline the iconic festival in the Colorado Desert. Stay tuned to We Rave You for more coverage!

Image Credits – Christopher Polk (Getty Images)