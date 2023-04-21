Coachella 2023: Yuma Stage Lineup and Set Times Week 2 Day 1

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is back with a bang, and this year, we’re bringing the excitement to you wherever you are. With Coachella 2023 taking place in Indio, California, we are thrilled to announce that the electrifying performances from Yuma Stage will be live-streamed exclusively on YouTube. Get ready for an unforgettable musical journey that will transport you to the heart of Coachella without leaving the comfort of your home.

The Yuma Stage, known for its pulsating beats and immersive atmosphere, promises an unparalleled experience that will make you feel like you’re right there at Coachella. Yuma Stage Week 2 Day 1 Set times:

Oliver Koletzki – 4:00 pm: Kicking off the festivities, Oliver Koletzki will set the mood with his mesmerizing beats that blend techno and house music seamlessly. Get ready to be captivated by his unique sound and infectious energy.

Dennis Cruz + PAWSA – 4:15 pm: The dynamic duo of Dennis Cruz and PAWSA will take the stage by storm with their b2b set. Brace yourself for a high-octane performance as they unleash their creative prowess with their groovy, melodic tunes.

Nora En Pure – 5:30 pm: Prepare to be transported to a tropical paradise with Nora En Pure’s deep, melodic house music. Her soulful beats and ethereal vocals will create a sublime atmosphere that will leave you in awe.

Idris Elba – 6:45 pm: Yes, you read that right! The multi-talented actor and DJ, Idris Elba, will be spinning the decks at Coachella 2023. Get ready for a star-studded set that will have you dancing non-stop to his eclectic mix of house, techno, and hip-hop.

Mochakk – 8:15 pm: Get your groove on with Mochakk as he brings his unique blend of techno and progressive house to the Yuma Stage. With his innovative soundscapes and driving beats, he is sure to keep you on your toes throughout his set.

TESTPILOT – 9:45 pm: Brace yourself for a mind-bending performance by TESTPILOT, the techno alter ego of Canadian electronic music icon, deadmau5. Expect an avant-garde set that pushes the boundaries of electronic music and takes you on a sonic journey like no other.

Maceo Plex – 11:15 pm: As the night approaches, get ready for a grand finale with Maceo Plex, known for his genre-defying sound that fuses techno, house, and electronica. His emotive and immersive style will leave you mesmerized and craving for more.

So, don’t miss out on this sensational lineup of electronic music artists who are set to captivate your senses with their scintillating performances. Tune in to YouTube on April 21, 2023, and be part of the Coachella magic from the comfort of your home. Whether you’re a seasoned festival-goer or new to the Coachella experience, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss. Get ready to dance, groove, and immerse yourself in the electrifying beats of Yuma Stage Live from Coachella 2023!