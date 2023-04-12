The Best After-Parties to Attend at Coachella 2023

By Ouranios Savva 102

Edging ever closer to Coachella 2023, festival-goers are set to embark on a music and art experience like no other. In addition to the main event, a vast array of festivities are also in place, so be sure to check out the Best After-Parties to Attend at Coachella 2023, as you may need to plan ahead of your arrival.

With Coachella 2023 just around the corner, party-goers from all around the globe will be making their way to the Colorado Desert, in a quest of being entertained by some of the biggest names within the music industry, as well as being treated to art performances that cannot be matched on such a scale and execution. An event that has grown in popularity due to its high demands, and even more significantly through the A-listers that attend Coachella annually, it comes to no surprise that during its occurrence, attendees will have the opportunity of also joining a vast array of after-parties and events that happen alongside the festival itself. Boasting a stellar lineup once again, Coachella may be seen as the main event, but that does not mean that the surrounding festivities will not be offering a similar, or in some cases, even more appealing vibes. With this said, we have listed The Best After-Parties to Attend at Coachella through our own eyes, so be sure to check out the following;

Neon Carnival : This is an exclusive after-party that takes place on the first night of Coachella. It features carnival games, rides, and performances by some of the biggest names within the dance scene.

: This is an exclusive after-party that takes place on the first night of Coachella. It features carnival games, rides, and performances by some of the biggest names within the dance scene. Bootsy Bellows Pool Party : This daytime pool party takes place at a private estate in the desert and features celebrity appearances and performances by the biggest acts within our community.

: This daytime pool party takes place at a private estate in the desert and features celebrity appearances and performances by the biggest acts within our community. 1OAK Pop-Up : 1OAK is a popular nightclub in Los Angeles that hosts a pop-up party during Coachella weekend. The event features performances by well-renowned DJs and celebrity appearances.

: 1OAK is a popular nightclub in Los Angeles that hosts a pop-up party during Coachella weekend. The event features performances by well-renowned DJs and celebrity appearances. Revolve Festival : Revolve, a popular clothing brand, hosts a Coachella after-party featuring performances by A-list DJs and celebrity appearances.

: Revolve, a popular clothing brand, hosts a Coachella after-party featuring performances by A-list DJs and celebrity appearances. Heineken House : Heineken sponsors a house party during Coachella weekend featuring performances by DJs and live bands, as well as free beer for guests.

: Heineken sponsors a house party during Coachella weekend featuring performances by DJs and live bands, as well as free beer for guests. Sturdy Oasis: Que Calor : A three-day event that will take place throughout the Coachella weekend, where special guests and special performances are in place courtesy of Liquid I.V.

: A three-day event that will take place throughout the Coachella weekend, where special guests and special performances are in place courtesy of Liquid I.V. Tao Desert Nights : Hosted during the Friday’s of both Weekend 1 & 2 at Coachella, the Tao Group Hospitality will be closing out each of those nights with an outdoor after-party that will feature elite guests and acts.

Hosted during the Friday’s of both Weekend 1 & 2 at Coachella, the Tao Group Hospitality will be closing out each of those nights with an outdoor after-party that will feature elite guests and acts. Link Up : Making its first-ever appearance at Palm Springs, Andre Power’s Link Up acts as a stellar pool party during the Coachella weekend(s).

: Making its first-ever appearance at Palm Springs, Andre Power’s Link Up acts as a stellar pool party during the Coachella weekend(s). Interscope Coachella Part y : Returning once again to the Coachella Valley, the well-renowned Interscope label will be bringing even more heat to the desert with its luxurious party.

: Returning once again to the Coachella Valley, the well-renowned Interscope label will be bringing even more heat to the desert with its luxurious party. Nylon House: Featuring a stellar lineup that includes Alesso, Diplo and Eclipse when just naming a few, Nylon House takes place at the galactic desert metropolis.

A wide list of events and after-parties will commence during both weekends of Coachella, each and every one offers a distinct and one-of-a-kind experience, so if you are making your way to the valley this coming weekend, or the next, these are the events you should keep your eye on. Having said this, be sure to also plan ahead, as some events may require an invite-only policy, the purchase of tickets prior to their occurrence, or maybe at limited capacity and thus sold out. For any further information on the festival itself make sure to visit their official website here, as well as check all the articles on the Coachella section of our website. Enjoy and stay safe!

Image Credit: Coachella / Provided By: Rukes.com