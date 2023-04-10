David Guetta joins forces with Anne-Marie and Coi Leray for ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’: Listen

Even by his already lofty standards and success, the impact David Guetta had on music in 2022 with the release of his single, I’m Good (Blue) featuring Bebe Rexha reached unimaginable heights. While the French producer is splitting his time more and more with his FutureRave counterpart Morten, he seems to have found a new lane for his own talents as he reimagines classic songs with a modern twist for the dance floor and radio.

As the release of I’m Good (Blue) quickly soared and achieved billions of streams around the world, Guetta has continued to make appearances on festival stages around the world while continuing to release music alongside several collaborators. Now, he has enlisted the incredible talents of Anne-Marie and Coi Leray for another remake of a classic track from the 1990s. This time, David Guetta utilizes the iconic riff, melodies, and lyrics from the Haddaway hit single, What Is Love, adding a modern touch to the already iconic dance floor hit. Already a dance floor classic, the riff generally conjures up images of Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan and their own adventures with club life in the cult classic film, A Night At The Roxbury.

Baby Don’t Hurt Me opens up with the iconic arpeggiated synth that defines the original, but Anne-Marie’s vocal comes in with a fresh set of lyrics to provide a modern theme for the track before she sings the iconic lines, ‘What is love, baby don’t hurt me, baby don’t hurt me, no more.” The second verse gets a boost of energy as Coi Leray brings a hip-hop-styled verse to the track. While the music maintains a structure similar to the first verse, Leray’s vocals offer a spark to the production before Anne-Marie returns to sing the final hook.

