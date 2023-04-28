David Guetta & Shouse link for heartfelt track ‘Live Without Love’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 354

David Guetta links with djing duo Shouse for the heartfelt track ‘Live Without Love’, following the highly successful ‘Love Tonight’ remix in 2021.

It’s been a few years now since musical masterminds David Guetta and Shouse creatively set the music world alight when Guetta remixed Shouse’s tune ‘Love Tonight’. The remix caught the attention on the social media app TikTok where the song quickly went viral and caused the track to rise up global charts and currently sits on an impressive 300 million streams on Spotify. Destined to have a repeat of the success, David Guetta along with Shouse have collaborated on the original track ‘Live Without Love’.

This heartfelt and shimmering future rave-inspired track finds a production filled with obsessive synths and harmonious vocal hums. Delivering a touch of euphoria, ‘Live Without Love’ lyrically discusses topics Shouse felt leaving their home countries of Australia and New Zealand when embarking on an explosive world tour, talking of adventure but determination to remain close to loved ones, portrayed through soul-glistening vocals. The track allows a somewhat delicate listen, but would not be seen out of place at any festival mainstage due to David Guetta’s now iconic touch of future rave.

The highly-anticipated release has been teased for a couple of weeks now by Shouse, however, ‘Live Without Love’ is finally with us via Hell Beach Records and you can listen to it for yourself on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here. Don’t forget to let us know what you think.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by NEU Communications