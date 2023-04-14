David Guetta to bring “F*** ME I’M FAMOUS” back to Ibiza this summer

By Ryan Ford 143

Expect some big names is Ibiza this season as David Guetta brings his “F*** ME I’M FAMOUS!” party back to the island.

One of the scene’s most prestigious talents, David Guetta, is bringing his legendary F*** ME I’M FAMOUS! party back to Ushuaïa Ibiza this summer. With it, he is set to bring a jam-packed roster of other world-class talent to support him as he headlines the venue’s famous open-air stage for 18 events, every Monday, from 5 June to 2 October.

F*** ME I’M FAMOUS! is one of the most iconic and long-running brands on the island having established its reputation in its debut year more than 20 years ago. In tandem with such a reputable venue, fans will once again be in for a magical experience, complete with the finest audiovisual production, performers and dancers all complimenting David’s own famous charm behind the decks.

David will play every single week, joined by influential guests at the top of their game including the high-rate global talents of ACRAZE, Afrojack, Alesso, Alok, Benny Benassi, Cedric Gervais, Chico Rose and Cosmicat. Adding to that you can also expect to see the likes of DJs From Mars, Felix Jeahn, Joel Corry, Jonas Blue, Kryder, and KUNGS. Polishing off the roster, supports will also see Lost Frequencies, Martin Solveig, Mike Williams, Ofenbach, Oliver Heldens, Öwnboss and Sigala take to the stage among many others. Paul Reynolds will also be getting the party warmed up with the opening set, each and every week.

The legendary F*** ME I’M FAMOUS! party is back in Ibiza once again this summer, and should not be missed! If its the ultimate Ibiza experience you are after then you can grab tickets to see David Guetta in his epic Monday night residency at Ushuaïa, here.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU