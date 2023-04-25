Deborah De Luca releases dance-floor ready single ‘Give It To Me’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 154

Globally recognized for her distinctive sound which has been blessed across the globe, Deborah De Luca is the one we trust for all those techno and house-infused tunes. Igniting the dancefloor with her club-ready single, ‘Give It To Me’ featuring Valeria Mancini is about to go off just in time for festival season.

Internationally known as one of the most prominent flag-bearers for Techno globally and a regular fixture inside the world’s most distinguished DJ booths, Deborah De Luca has truly mastered her craft with those hard-techno signatures and grooves to make her mark in the industry. Deborah marked a decade-long career in the industry with her debut album ‘Ten’. A massive moment for the Italian legend, ‘Ten’ represented an important rite of passage and a body of work that she would cherish indefinitely. To satisfy her fan base again, Deborah De Luca is igniting the dancefloor with her club-ready tune ‘Give It To Me’ featuring Valeria Mancini. Trust us when we say you will definitely add this to your summer vibe playlist.

Launching off with a drilling bassline and distorted frequencies, Deborah brings it all in ‘Give It To Me.’ As enticing vocals take over to get you ready to take on the dancefloor no matter what time of day it is, Deborah is welcoming her fan base to join her and party with this club-ready single. Teasing listeners on her social media channels, the track was definitely worth the wait. With true passion and dedication to her sound design, Deborah De Luca has already left an indelible mark on the music industry and she is proving it with ‘Give It To Me.’

Listen to the electrifying track below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: Rukes.com