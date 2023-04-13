Depeche Mode reveal support acts for European leg of world tour

By Chris Vuoncino 127

The duo of Martin Gore and Dave Gahan, better known as Depeche Mode, will spend the bulk of 2023 on the road to celebrate their 15th studio album, the excellent Memento Mori. As the group wraps up their North American leg of the tour, they are gearing up to trek across Europe throughout the upcoming months and have revealed the opening acts that will be joining them along the way.

Kicking off on May 16th in Amsterdam, the duo will showcase five different opening acts all the way through August as they wrap up this leg of the tour in Oslo, Norway. Cold Cave will have the honor of kicking things off, taking the stage on the first six nights of the run and parting ways after a stop at Bratislava, Slovakia. From there, Young Fathers will step in for the next seven nights, a group that Gore spoke highly off when elaborating on the acts joining Depeche Mode:

“I’ve been having to listen to a lot of stuff for remixes and support artists lately,” he said. “A band I thought were very unique were Young Fathers. I’ve been listening to their albums and watching live performances, and they’re just so different to everything else.”

Next up is former Savages singer turned solo artist, Jehnny Beth, who has earned a spot on this massive jaunt for several dates. After Beth’s run, the British trip-hop band Haelos gets the opportunity to showcase their talents from Germany to Romania with several countries in between. Finally, the Berlin-based band Hope will follow the group to the tour’s conclusion in mid-August. As the duo finishes up their initial North American run in New York City on April 14th, European fans will be excited for Depeche Mode to land on their continent to continue this massive world tour. Check out the official poster below to see who will be opening each date of the group’s summer run.

Image Credit: Anton Corbijn