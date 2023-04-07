DJ Diesel will be releasing a 10-track edit pack known as ‘THE SHAQ PACK’

Unarguably a legend both in the NBA and the music scene, Shaquille O’Neal who goes by the stage name of DJ Diesel has officially announced he will be dropping a 10-track edit pack for fans and producers.

Many of us worldwide are eagerly awaiting DJ Diesel to bless us with a destructive festival or club set in our hometown. An absolute icon in both the NBA and the music industry, Shaquille O’Neal is once again here for the community as he officially announces he is giving away free music to fans, giving free edits to producers. After reaching out to his fan base on Twitter for ideas on what to name his edit pack, DJ Diesel will be releasing a 10-track edit pack known as “THE SHAQ PACK.”

DJ Diesels fan base can sign up now using the link here. Everyone who signed up will automatically receive a download link on Thursday, April 7th, 2023. As we are all definitely hyped up for this, DJ Diesel shares:

” I was sitting on too many heaters so I wanted to give them all away for free. DIESEL is about to tear festival season up so get ready for the ride. Sign up using the form and automatically be sent a download link to “THE SHAQ PACK.” Tag @djdiesel when playing it out so I can repost it.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com