Effemar releases deep progressive vocal single ‘Catch Your Breath’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 137

Effemar joins LABRNTH‘s growing catalog with brand new track ‘Catch Your Breath’ featuring SJ Lawrence.

The Swiss-bred duo formed of Doane Allan and Julien Grosjean emerged on the scene in late 2020. Their ﬁrst single, ‘Deep Sea’ released on the German label Selected, received its ﬁrst 3 million streams within a month after release. Their next two singles ‘Saturday Night’ and ‘Needing Space’ repeated the fate of their predecessor and got several million streams in no time. As Effemar‘s sound and concept developed and the number of streams in total surpassed 25 million.

Cutting-edge new label LABRNTH puts out their second release with Effemar and the Swiss duo’s ‘Catch Your Breath’ featuring SJ Lawrence. The track is a deep progressive gem that packs some serious emotional punch, with moody melodies and soulful vocals that are bound to induce goosebumps. Effemar’s seamless production carries the listener from the track’s groovy undertones and uplifting synth lines to its deep breakdown, making ‘Catch Your Breath’ both a dancefloor-friendly and meaningful sonic journey, which will also find its way to radio airwaves across the globe. Effemar’s debut on the label comes after LABRNTH’s launch earlier this year in January with ‘Darkness’ from Fancy Inc and Chemical Surf.

“Catch Your Breath” proves that LABRNTH is off to a strong start, so stay tuned for more fresh new music!

Speaking on the track, Effemar states, “The song is about how life comes to a standstill when you lose someone you love for the first time. In moments of silence, my thoughts dwell on what they meant to me and what’s now missing in my life. They taught me things no one else could, but I’m appreciative of their influence in my life.”

Listen to the new track here.

Image Credit: Effemar (Press) / Provided by Unfolded PR