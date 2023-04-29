Electronic music surpasses hip hop in follower growth however lacks in streaming [IMS Business Report]

With the release of the recent IMS Business Report, electronic music has shown a significant increase in social follower growth in comparison to hip hop. TikTok becoming a main driver in the electronic music scene for follower growth. However, the report has evidently shown electronic music is still lacking in streaming when compared.

In the most recent release of the IMS Business Report, electronic music has displayed a significant increase in social follower growth when compared to hip hop. With social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram being the main drivers, TikTok has grown ten times faster. However, on-streaming follower

growth is strongly outpaced.

When it comes to social base, the IMS Business Report mentions hip-hop is four times bigger than dance, although electronic music is starting to build up. In terms of streaming, the follower count is just over three times bigger, displaying that hip hip-hop may have a similar lead on social as well. The genre is also dominating roughly two times larger than electronic. While electronic is increasing at the same rate on both YouTube and Spotify respectively. As both genres successfully have increased numbers individually in comparison to other genres, it is safe to say we will see a significant increase in the near future. To get you back into streaming those breathtaking sets at Ultra 2023, be sure to relive David Guetta’s spectacular set below and let us know if you are streaming electronic or hip-hop music more.

Image Credit: Rukes.com