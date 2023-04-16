Eric Prydz presents HOLO live from Coachella 2023: Watch

HOLO is Prydz’s most sought-after project. The show features cutting-edge technology that creates holographic images that appear to float in mid-air. These holograms are synchronized to the music, creating a truly immersive experience that’s unlike anything else in the world of electronic music.

Eric Prydz has been at the forefront of the electronic dance music scene for over a decade. He’s known for his signature blend of progressive house and techno, and his live performances are always a sight to behold.

If you’re a fan of electronic dance music, then you won’t want to miss Eric Prydz Presents HOLO at Coachella 2023! This epic performance will take place on the Outdoor Stage at 10:20 PM Pacific Time , and it promises to be a spectacle that you won’t soon forget. This is also the first time Eric Prydz presents HOLO would be on livestream.

If you’re unable to attend Coachella in person, don’t worry! Coachella 2023 will be live-streaming Eric Prydz’s performance on its official YouTube channel. This means that you can enjoy the show from the comfort of your own home, no matter where in the world you happen to be.

So, what can you expect from Eric Prydz Presents HOLO? Well, for starters, you can expect a high-energy set that will have you dancing all night long. But more than that, you can expect a visual spectacle that will blow your mind. From swirling galaxies to geometric patterns that pulse in time with the beat, the holographic images created by HOLO are truly awe-inspiring.

Of course, the best way to experience HOLO is in person. But if you can’t make it to Coachella, then the livestream is the next best thing.

Watch Eric Prydz live from Coachella 2023: Outdoor theatre down below: