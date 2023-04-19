Eric Prydz delivers a mind-blowing HOLO performance at Coachella 2023: Watch

By Gustavo Cristobal

Eric Prydz closed out Coachella ’s Outdoor Theatre in style on Saturday Weekend One as he presented a massive HOLO performance for the first time ever in the California desert.

From Miami’s Bayfront Park to now the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California, Swedish producer/DJ Eric Prydz blessed Coachella festivalgoers with a mind-bending HOLO performance. Praised as one of the most innovative visual performances in dance music, Prydz’s HOLO project features cutting-edge technology that creates enormous holographic images that appear to float in mid-air. Synchronized with his signature blend of progressive house and techno, HOLO creates an immersive multi-dimensional experience that is unlike no other.

Eric Prydz started off his HOLO set with his ‘Welcome To My House’ Pryda banger mashed up with an unreleased ID he premiered during his Ultra Miami 2023 set. The iconic mechanical hand holding a phone hologram featured last month at the Resistance Megastructure is seen once again as it pokes fun at all the phones in the crowd taking pictures and videos of the intro. New holographic visuals make a debut throughout the set along with previously seen visuals such as the spiral galaxy, a Beluga whale, geometric patterns and multiple astronaut shots. As these visuals create breathtaking picturesque views, Eric Prydz continues to drop multiple IDs that have yet to be released while also playing his bangers such as his remix of Anyma & Chris Avantgarde’s ‘Consciousness.’

As the multi-dimensional journey through space comes to a close, a Pryda space shuttle, an astronaut reaching out to the crowd and an intense wormhole-like visual combined with Eric Prydz’s ‘Opus’ takes everyone in attendance on one last ride. Eric Prydz Presents HOLO at the Outdoor Theatre was one of many amazing performances by electronic artists we enjoyed during Weekend One of Coachella 2023. Stay tuned as we bring you even more coverage of the music and arts festival. Coachella 2023 Weekend Two takes place 21-23. Purchase tickets for Weekend Two here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland