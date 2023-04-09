Fatboy Slim announces second All Back To Minehead festival

When Fatboy Slim announced his inaugural All Back To Minehead festival back in 2022, he was determined to put on a star-studded event that also featured a fun getaway for fans and a chance for himself to DJ on as many stages as he could possibly fit into his weekend schedule. The success of the initial weekend last year has prompted the English musician to throw a second event at Minehead in 2023.

While 2022 saw Fatboy Slim keep one foot in the past as he celebrated the 20th anniversary of his legendary Big Beach Boutique 2002 performance, releasing the concert on CD and DVD, as well as producing a documentary to recap the history evening, it was All Back To Minehead that showcased his continued passion and ingenuity as an artist. Now Fatboy Slim is welcoming fans back to Minehead on November 10th through the 13th for another weekend of music, pool parties, games, and certainly some fun attire.

“I can’t wait for another weekend of community, dancing, joy, connection and solidarity in November… …oh, and perhaps some dressing up” – Fatboy Slim

Bringing together another diverse line-up of artists, there is sure to be something for fans of all genres and styles of music as the party will take place across all the stages on site. Providing a deep dive into an alternate side of The Beatles will be Beatles Dub Club, which showcases the classic tracks mixed with house music, while DJ Chris Arnold will dive through his own collection of remixes, covers, and samples from the music of the Fab Four.

Three nights accommodations and access to the event can be purchased from £209pp at the All Back To Minehead event website.

FULL LINEUP (LISTED A-Z): ABSOLUTE. / BEATLES DUB CLUB / BRISTOL HIFI FT DADDY G & QUEEN BEE / BRYONY MASTERS / DJ OX / ELL MURPHY / FAT TONY / GORDO CHICO DELGADO / JFB / JODIE HARSH / JOSHUA JAMES / KILIMANJARO / LIZZIE CURIOUS / MARSHALL JEFFERSON / MELLA DEE / MIGHTY DUB KATZ / MONACO / MYD / PIZZAMAN / RIVA STARR / SALLY C / SALUTE / SAOIRSE /SARAH STORY / SASHA GIGI / SHANTI CELESTE / SOLARDO / SOUTHERN FRIED ALL STARS / WILLOW / WOODY COOK

