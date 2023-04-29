Ferry Corsten drops progressive trance single ‘Connect’: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal 177

Ferry Corsten has dropped ‘Connect,’ his first official single of 2023, out now via Flashover Recordings .

Dutch producer/DJ Ferry Corsten hopes to ‘Connect’ with his listeners by dropping another fine record, adding to his massive music catalog. First played on fellow Dutchmen Armin van Buuren’s A State of Trance Episode 1116, the progressive trance track’s release has been eagerly anticipated by many of Ferry’s fans who crave his experimentation of different styles and boundary-pushing mentality.

‘Connect’ has a rather dark, yet radiant vibe that combines the best of both worlds with such elegant precision. Progressive trance elements such as a fine-tuned bassline and beautiful melodic synths as well as a catchy vocal hook will have any sound system bumping, bringing the crowd in attendance to a higher state of transcendence. The record’s title is fitting, as it embodies the idea of connecting with others through the power of music.

“From a spiritual or philosophical perspective, the concept of interconnectedness suggests that we are all part of a larger, cosmic whole, and that our thoughts, emotions, and actions can have a ripple effect that extends far beyond our immediate surroundings” – Lyrics from ‘Connect’

‘Connect’ is a testament to Ferry’s talent and creativity that has brought him success in the scene for over two decades, and is a must-listen for anyone who loves trance music. With its infectious beat and uplifting message, it’s sure to become a dance floor anthem in no time. Be sure to check out Ferry Corsten’s single ‘Connect’ on Spotify down below or on your favorite streaming platform!

Image Credit: Ferry Corsten Press / Provided by Armada PR