Warner Music Group joins forces with FIVE Music as exclusive publishing partner

FIVE Music has just announced a huge deal which will see Warner Music Group take on a role as the label’s exclusive publishing partner. “From beachside to rooftop, there’s no doubt that music runs through FIVE’s DNA and therefore we can’t wait to continue growing this division of our evolving portfolio,” says Kabir Mulchandani, Chairman and Founder of FIVE.

With music and luxury experiences at the very heart of the immersive entertainment brand FIVE – which includes FIVE Hotels and Resorts with their FIVE Palm Jumeirah, FIVE Jumeirah Village, and FIVE Zurich locations – they have taken this to the next level. Launching their very own record label FIVE Music, they have seen successful collaborations with the likes of MORTEN, Lost Frequencies, Joel Corry, Burak Yeter and many others, along with their own radio show. Now, FIVE Music is being taken to the next level as they welcome an exciting partnership with Warner Music Group.

“I am thrilled to work on this exciting project together with my partners – FIVE and Warner Music. I think we have created something extremely special together. We cannot wait to welcome the world’s top songwriters, producers and artists – and I am sure we will listen to some smash hits ‘Made in Dubai’, very soon!” – Stefan Dabruck, Dabruck Creative

Combining Warner Music Group’s international roster of talent with FIVE’s spectacular events and taste making, the pair will bring something uniquely dynamic to not only the Dubai music & events scene but the electronic scene as a whole. With this, the label will sign even more renowned talents to build itself a strong roster of hits with some of the freshest talents around. Not only this, to celebrate this massive deal, they will be hosting a Music Writing Camp from April 28 – May 14 2023 at FIVE Palm Jumeirah with special guests including Franky Wah, Robin Schulz, KIDDO, and more.

To make music even more accessible for budding producers in Dubai and across the globe, FIVE Palm Jumeirah will be opening up its very own FIVE Music Studio on its premises, featuring the best, state-of-the-art equipment and everything essential to create massive future hits. Aloki Batra, CEO, FIVE Hospitality comments on the new joint venture, saying:

“FIVE’s ethos revolves around first-in-class entertainment driven destinations with our unique ‘Vibe at FIVE’ that attracts a global diaspora of music lovers. It made perfect sense for us to align with global musical giant, Warner Music Group when expanding our signature label, FIVE Music.”

Be sure to keep up to date on the newest ventures that FIVE Music and Warner Music Group take on together via their website here.

Featured image credit: provided by The Media Nanny