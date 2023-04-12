Hardwell set to release remix of Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding hit ‘Miracle’

By Chris Vuoncino 190

Every since Hardwell returned from his self-imposed hiatus at the 2022 Ultra Music Festival, he has reminded fans everywhere why he is such a legend in the dance music world. During his set at this year’s Ultra Music Festival, he surprised fans again by debuting an incredible remix while showcasing his trance production techniques.

While there is no shortage of great singles coming out of the dance community in 2023, few had the pre-release hype that was garnered by the Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding single, Miracle. The duo’s storied collaborations already include the 2013 single, I Need Your Love as well as Outside, from Harris’ 2014 album, Motion. With the third track in the trilogy now released, producers from around the world quickly worked to put their own spin on the new single and few have made a bigger impact with their debut than Hardwell. Whenever the Dutch DJ steps on the stage, fans can expect the unexpected as the former number-one DJ in the world knows how to curate a high-energy set while delivering fresh edits and mash-ups of songs from throughout his storied career.

That ingenuity and talent continued to shine through at this year’s Ultra Music where he returned to the Main Stage for the second year in a row. Normally known for his big room, progressive house, and even techno-inspired productions, he again caught the industry off guard when he delved into trance for his own remix of Miracle. In the midst of his set, the familiar vocal topline of Ellie Goulding blasted through the speakers as a hard-hitting trance beat blasted from the stage. The trance-heavy vibes are a clear departure from Hardwell’s normal productions yet not out of place amongst his set as his familiar style and infectious leads still permeate the track.

Be sure to check out the clip from Ultra Music below before the official release of Miracle (Hardwell Remix), which hits streaming services this Friday.

Image Credit: Rukes.com