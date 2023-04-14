Hardwell remix of Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding hit ‘Miracle’ gets official release: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 141

Whenever Hardwell takes the stage or releases new music, fans everywhere know that they can expect the unexpected. The former number-one DJ in the world continuously works to break down boundaries and surprise fans with productions and styles that he hasn’t showcased before in his long career.

Making his second straight appearance at Ultra Music Festival this year, Hardwell took the stage a year on from his return from hiatus, and while his most recent album, ‘REBELS NEVER DIE,’ is but a few months old, he delivered a career spanning set and found time to showcase his talents as a trance producer, delivering a remix of one the biggest singles released this year. When the familiar vocals of global superstar Ellie Goulding burst through from the main stage at Ultra Music, Hardwell definitely caught fans both in Miami, as well as around the world watching via the live stream, off guard with his decision to deliver an outright trance remix of the Calvin Harris production ‘Miracle.’

Now, less than a month later, the remix has hit streaming services and fans can explore the subtleties and nuance of this latest work from the Dutch producer. The opening lead provides the familiar feeling and tension that Hardwell often provokes in his writing, but the contrast that comes when Goulding starts singing, as the lead gives way to bright pads, begins to reveal the attention to detail given to this remix. By the time the opening lines of the infectious refrain of “Are you too cynical, To believe in a miracle,” the percussion begins to build up under the chorus, before giving away simultaneously before the drop lead takes over. From here, it is a full-out trance production, with its pounding rhythm, massive synths, and hypnotic lead to carry the track and listeners along.

With Hardwell taking on this Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding production, this remix is sure to be one of the biggest of the year in the dance community.

Image Credit: Rukes.com