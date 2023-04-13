Hardwell & Olly James team up on ‘The Seduction’ EP: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal 191

Hardwell has opened the second to last door on his website to unveil ‘The Seduction’ EP, a two-track release with Olly James, out now via Revealed Recordings .

After having one of the most energetic and wild main stage sets at Ultra Miami 2023, Dutch dance music phenom Hardwell jumps right back to where he left off. Unveiling door five of six on his website, the DJ/producer gifts fans the highly-anticipated ‘The Seduction’ EP with longtime Revealed Recordings veteran Olly James.

Anticipation for the tracks has created some buzz amongst fans since May 2022, when Hardwell dropped the title track ‘Seduction’ as an ID during his first REBELS NEVER DIE world tour stop in Jerusalem. As videos began to surface on social media feeds, Olly James confirmed to fans that the two had finally collaborated on a track after years of him releasing records on Hardwell’s Revealed imprint. Two months later, the second track ‘Flatline’ was finally introduced to the public when Hardwell dropped the ID during his Tomorrowland Weekend 3 set.

The new big-room techno sound is alive and thriving from the start of the title track ‘Seduction.’ Dark techno kicks on top of a low sub create the foundation needed for acid elements, synths and hi-hats to thrive. The bold move to add an erotic element right before dropping things creates the tension needed to seduce any crowd off their feet. ‘Flatline’ takes you in a different direction as big-room elements from the past blend with violent big-room techno kicks and synths. Together, they create an explosive sound that will have you dancing all night long in full force.

The official release date for the sixth and final door is set for this Friday, April 14, and will feature Hardwell’s remix of Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s trance single ‘Miracle.’ Although many anticipated the single ‘Judgement Day’ with Sub Zero Project to be the final release behind the sixth door, there is still no official word for when that will come out. In the meantime, be sure to check out Hardwell and Olly James’ new EP ‘The Seduction’ on Spotify down below or on your favorite streaming platform! We’ll make sure to keep you updated when the final two doors open!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Rukes.com