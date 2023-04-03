House Music Essentials Vol. 13 featuring SIDEPIECE, Galo & more

By Alshaan Kassam

As we take on the Spring Season and approach the warmer weather, We Rave You is pleased to present our thirteenth edition of our House Music Essentials featuring globally recognized artists including SIDEPIECE, Galo, Martial Simon, Trinidad Jame$, Dea Magna, and Eric Sharp.

With the legends known as SIDEPIECE taking complete control of the dancefloor at Enso Event Centre in Vancouver, BC, the energy from start to finish was undeniably present. SIDEPIECE is the brainchild of Dylan Ragland (Party Favor) and Ricky Mears (Nitti Gritti). At only three years old, SIDEPIECE has already racked up some of the most prestigious awards in dance music, being nominated for a Grammy for Best Dance Recording in 2021. Initiating a solid groove and keeping their fan base dancing all evening long, SIDEPIECE rinsed out their club-ready singles such as their electrifying remix of John Summit’s “Deep End” and of course their heater with Diplo for “On My Mind” which had the majority of the crowd singing their hearts out with the that intensified bassline we all need in our lives. Blessing their Canadian fans with a stellar set during the Third Base of their “Kiss And Tell” Tour, SIDEPIECE was on fire right from the start and we would not have had it any other way. As SIDEPIECE shares:

“It’s exciting and we are happy to be making music for a living. It’s everyone’s dream who makes music. Since we started this project, we knew each other and supported. We have become great friends and are having the time of our lives when we perform. We are pumped to be on multiple tours.”

In terms of future plans, SIDEPIECE also played an unreleased track called “On My Way” and a flip of “Eye Of The Tiger,” as well as various edits to release. Have no fears as SIDEPIECE reveals “If you are a fan of us, and you like what we make there is a lot coming.” SIDEPIECE will also be announcing a “Home Base” tour to go off and conclude their “Kiss And Tell” tour in the most epic way possible. Be sure to stay tuned for more announcements from SIDEPIECE here and listen to their legendary house remix of Lil Wayne’s “A Milli” below.

Galo – “Lift Me Up”



Florida-based DJ/Producer Galo has proven to be one of today’s most exciting emerging artists – landing notable releases on Night Service Only, Space Yacht, Uprise, and Do Not Duplicate. In addition to earning hundreds of thousands of streams across DSPs, his music has been supported by the likes of John Summit, Lee Foss, Gordo, and David Guetta, to name just a few. Galo is returning to the esteemed Hood Politics imprint for his jackin’ single, “Lift Me Up”. Galo shares, “coming back to the label that released some of my first songs back in 2021 is a great feeling. Hood Politics has always treated me like family and the love is mutual. There’s no ego, just good friends and good music.”

Martial Simon & Trinidad Jame$ – “Go Bezerk”

Hailing from the EDM and nightlife hotspot of New York City, Martial Simon is already heating up in 2023. Now, he has linked up with renowned rapper Trindad Jame$ on their new single, “Go Bezerk.” Released on Martial’s imprint GET SET Records, this track kicks off with a crisp percussion-infused bassline that immediately brings energy to the dance floor. It doesn’t take long for Martial to introduce powerful layers of tech house soundscapes and magnetic effects. Then, right before the drop, Trinidad surprises listeners with his hypnotic stand-alone vocal. Throughout the rest of this house anthem, Trinidad’s intriguing rhymes pair up seamlessly with Martial’s vivid production.

Dea Magna, Eric Sharp – “Red Room” ft. Pierre Stemmett

Ushering in the new-age of melodic house and techno, Dea Magna and Eric Sharp have teamed up for their thrilling new single, “Red Room”. The song starts off with a driving beat that’s layered with alluring cymbals and thumping kick drums. After the track builds up anticipation, it leads into a breakdown centered around transcendent singing from renowned artist Pierre Stemmett. His lyrics create a sense of balance with the breathtaking echoes and celestial effects that accompany them. When the drop in “Red Room” hits, synths and a powerful bassline transport listeners to an alternate auditory dimension. In its entirety, the combination of uplifting vocals, warm atmospheric chords, rolling grooves, and other production elements enable “Red Room” to radiate a trance-inducing aura.

Photo Credits: Devax Media