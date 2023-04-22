Hypaton & David Guetta link up for 2023 edit of ‘Be My Lover’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins

Breathing a new life into La Bouche‘s iconic 1995 hit ‘Be My Lover,’ Hypaton and David Guetta have linked up for a 2023 edit. “I wrote to him proposing to work on a track together and that’s how we made Be My Lover. Trust me, this is just the beginning,” says Guetta via Instagram.

First premiered on the mainstage of Ultra Miami by David Guetta during one of his biggest sets, he’s continuing his streak of putting his magic touch on some older electronic classics, and this time its La Bouche’s 1995 timeless tune ‘Be My Lover’ getting the treatment. Guetta has also teamed up with young producer Hypaton, who’s production/remixing skills has gained him viral success on socials.

I discovered @hypaton76 several months ago thanks to his productions posted on social networks. I was immediately seduced by his covers of 90s hits with a much more contemporary sound. I wrote to him proposing to work on a track together and that’s how we made « Be My Lover ». Trust me, this is just the beginning 🤝🏼” – says David, via Instagram

Hypaton and David Guetta gave their 2023 edit a Future Rave feel, perfectly on brand not just for the pair but for the representation of 2023 in electronic music. Starting out with a cinematic, mysterious buildup to create an electrifying atmosphere from the get go, the drop comes in to shake things up wildly. Perfectly reminiscent of Guetta’s pioneering sound and Hypaton’s fresh take on the genre, the pair have created one of the biggest anthems of the year.

The 2023 edit of ‘Be My Lover’ is out now, and you can listen here. Additionally, Hypaton will also join David Guetta this summer at Ushuaïa Ibiza as part of his F*** ME I’M FAMOUS! residency from June to October. Find out more about that here.

Image credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza