Jamie Jones & Channel Tres combine forces on seductive cut ‘Got Time For Me’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 68

‘Got Time For Me‘ is a laid-back track that combines the endearing vocals of Channel Tres with the flowing beats of Jamie Jones.

Here it is. Jamie Jones returns to play with high cards. Still on the heels of the euphoric ‘Lose My Mind‘ released last month, the founder of Hot Creation and Paradise returns to Helix Records to deliver a brand new dance tune. ‘Got Time For Me’ is a delicious slow burner that highlights Jamie Jones’ laid-back grooves and pairs them with the beautiful spoken word of rising star Channel Tres. It’s a delicate production and a powerful collaboration available now on the usual platforms.

Jamie Jones is regarded as one of the most influential artists in the modern house scene. The Welsh superstar has established himself as a valuable trendsetter thanks to his refined taste and distinct style. Channel Tres is a musical prodigy from California. The American star has been turning heads with his fusion style that incorporates influences from techno, house, and rap. The two artists’ collaboration is brilliant, giving this track the best of both.

This seductive and velvety mesh is kicked off by smooth piano chords. Channel Tres’ vocals are rich and sensual. The voice is deep yet very fluid and velvety. The spoken word alone provides a groove and style cadence that is complemented by an absolutely magical soundscape. The beats are chill, the melody is mellow, and the rhythm is perfect. It’s one of those cross-genre and cross-time tracks that works well at both sunset and sunrise. ‘Got Time For Me’ is a stylish offering from Jamie Jones’ vast and dreamy catalogue. It’s a summer-inspired vibe-setter, best enjoyed with the best company. Listen to it below:

Image Credit: Jamie Jones Press / Provided by Measure PR UK