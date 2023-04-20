Jamie Jones delivers enthralling set during first weekend of Coachella

By Ryan Ford 144

Prestigious Welsh talent Jamie Jones had an invigorating performance in store for those gathered to see him at Coachella last weekend.

Jamie Jones offloaded a handful of IDs during his set on the Sahara stage during a busy first weekend in the Coachella Valley. New music was the order of the day, so much so that he started the set with an unreleased production, before he properly introduced himself with a couple of his own remixes.

Then, following up Riva Starr’s ‘Feel The Heat’, the 42-year-old dropped 3 back-to-back IDs, two of which were remixes of Christina Aguilera’s ‘Ain’t No Other Man’ and Azealia Bank’s infamous hit ‘212’. With the atmosphere soaring, he was then joined on stage by American rapper Channel Tres to perform their recent, laidback collaboration ‘Got Time For Me’. Nearing the end of his set, he dropped yet another ID before he prepared a medley of his single ‘My Paradise’, merging together the original and the Vintage Culture remix.

Alongside his solo ventures, Jones has always worked on music alongside US talent Lee Foss under their Hot Natured moniker. One of their most famous exports is their track ‘Reverse Skydiving’, the penultimate track of his set for which he brought out another guest in the songs featured vocalist Anabel Englund. To polish of the performance, he then played out with his mellifluous remix Bob Moses’ ‘Enough to Believe’.

Image Credit: Jamie Jones (via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jamiejonesmusic/photos/10159486396498764/)