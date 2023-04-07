Ken Bauer delivers another hard-hitting single with ‘Unfocused’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 111

With a growing number of powerhouse DJs and producers, Sweden seems to be ground zero for some of the world’s leading talent in dance music. Adding his name to the list of fellow countrymen such as Avicii, Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and NOTD, to name a few, comes Ken Bauer who continues to deliver festival-sized anthems visa his own imprint.

Continuing to build on his strong back catalog, Ken Bauer returns with his latest single, the mesmerizing release, Unfocused. Showcasing his own style of driving bass lines and rhythmic leads, he follows in the footprints of his fellow Swedish counterparts, while continuing to build his own lane through his signature sound. Released via his own label, Future Rave Music, Bauer is able to oversee his steady release schedule and build his brand on his terms as he continues to reveal that his insights extend beyond the studio as he grows the label as well.

With the release of Unfocused, he continues to build upon the success of recent singles Heart Of Glass, as well as his collaboration with Sonny Glass, the progressive and future house anthem, Breathe. For Unfocused, Bauer has opted to build the track around a robotic female voice who proclaims phrases such as, “I just want everything to stop,” and “Please stop, I said stop,” before the refrain culminates in stating:

No, I’ve changed my mind, I want to be unfocused, I want to have noise, I want to have chaos, I want more

The final call for chaos comes as the track comes to a halt before the full production takes over, with driving production, an aggressive bass line, and hard-hitting leads and synths, Bauer delivers on the request for “more.” Check out the single below as Ken Bauer continues to add to his already impressive resume of festival ready singles.

Image Credit: Ken Bauer (Press) / Provided by MCPR