LP Giobbi continues album rollout with ‘All I Need’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 121

With a style and career path all her own, LP Giobbi has curated a loyal following thanks to her positive vibes and feel-good anthems. While she has spent much of 2023 rubbing shoulders with Bob Weir and Dead & Company, she is also gearing up to release a brand new album of music in May and today has shared another single from the release.

With the May 12th album release date fast approaching, LP Giobbi has now released the fifth single from the collection, the upbeat house single, All I Need. The track kicks off with a series of piano chords reverberating throughout the mix before a subtle percussive line kicks in and the vocal opens with the poetic line, “Knowing, you’ll stand by me, makes all the difference, in my life.” The positive energy and vibes burst through the speakers with every syllable as the track builds, adding a full complement of percussion and a hypnotic piano lead before a layer of synths comes in, washing over the production and the refrain of, “You’re All I need, I live just for your kiss my love.”

The tropical-flavored house vibes of the drop further uplift the energy of all who hear the single, as the steady percussion carries the listener along on the wave of synths and leads, with the vocal continuing to sing of the love they need. The track continues to deliver its upbeat message of love and longing across its three and half minutes, continuing the positive vibes LP Giobbi most recently shared on her single with Sofi Tukker, If Love Is A Skill. Both tracks will be a part of her album, Light Places, which is out on May 12th and available to pre-order on a beautiful vinyl set right now.

Image Credit: Ismael Quintanilla III / Provided by Big Hassle Media