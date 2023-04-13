Martin Garrix announces summer headline show at Brooklyn Mirage

By Chris Vuoncino 139

As the current number 1 DJ in the world, Martin Garrix works hard to live up to the lofty expectations of earning such an esteemed honor. While he always maintains a steady schedule of festival and tour dates to bring his performances to fans around the world, he has just revealed another massive headline show for his followers in North America.

With its massive 200 ft LED screen, incredible open-air space, and clear sightlines, it’s not hard to see why Avant-Gardner and its main room, the Brooklyn Mirage earned the honor of being the “Best Large Club” in North America. Its massive floor plan, which includes several rooms and occupies a full city block in the borough help make it an ideal destination for electronic artists, and the massive LED wall certainly makes performances appear larger than life as the screen lights up, engulfing the audience’s visuals. With an already massive calendar for this summer which includes stops from Hardwell, David Guetta, John Summit, Rezz, and many more, Martin Garrix has announced he will be taking over the stage in the middle of June.

Garrix took to social media to announce the massive event and share pre-sale registration details. The past few months have seen the Dutch DJ make headlines for his upcoming collaboration with fellow superstar producer Alesso and they finally shared the track live during Garrix’s headline set at Ultra Music earlier this year. He also debuted a stunning live performance from his side project, AREA21 with Detroit rapper Maejor that just debuted on Disney+ and Hulu+, giving fans a unique look glimpse as the producer performed on the guitar as opposed to the DJ decks that fans are accustomed to. There is surely much more to come from the number one DJ in the world this year and fans won’t want to miss out on what will surely be an incredible night in Brooklyn when Martin Garrix takes over the Brooklyn Mirage on June 15th.

Image Credit: Louis van Baar