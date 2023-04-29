Michael Phase shares explosive new ‘LOST IN MVSIC’ EP: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino

With a storied history of support from the dance industry for his high-energy productions and collaborations, American/ Dominican producer Michael Phase shows no signs of slowing down with the release of his latest two-track EP. Further combining his many inspirations, the bass house producer is ready to further expand his sound and audience with his latest works.

For Michael Phase, his talent, and ambitions have always helped shape his sound and helped fans and fellow artists come to support his vision and productions. With another year of growth and time in the studio behind him, he returns with a hard-hitting collection of new music in the Lost In Mvsic EP. Featuring original and extended versions of the two tracks, it includes a title track as well as the additional single, The Rhythm. Discussing the spiritual and musical journey that helped craft this collection, Phase states:

“I’m so excited to share this EP with the world. I finally get to give people a taste of what’s to come. Ever since I took a break and did some soul searching, I finally found a way to develop my own unique sound in the House music scene. For a long time, I’ve poured my heart and soul into these songs and it’s amazing to finally see them come to life. I can’t wait for everyone to hear them this year.”

Combining his influences such as Joyryde, Jauz, and Habstrakt, Michael Phase delivers a high-energy musical journey that will excite fans of the genre immediately as well as help to move dancefloors around the globe. The title track, Lost In Mvsic, opens with a bang, featuring a preach-type voice declaring that “Music is my God,” as the track builds to fun house anthem with a female vocal singing, “I’m lost in the music” over the high energy rhythms. For the other track, The Rhythm, Michael Phase leans into a super heavy bass house drop, not wasting any time or illusions that this track is meant for anything but parties and the dancefloor.

Check out the exciting new release, Lost In Mvsic by Michael Phase, out now.

Image Credit: Michael Phase / Provided by Promo Push