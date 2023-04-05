MR.BLACK releases title track from upcoming album ‘Tranceformation’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 152

Israeli DJ and producer MR.BLACK has been building an impressive resume since he burst onto the dance music scene in 2017 with his incredible trance-fused remix of Tiësto ‘Boom’ on Musical Freedom. Now he is gearing up to share his debut full-length album and has shared the collections title track, ‘Tranceformation’, as the second single from the release.

Following the release of the single Flight 303, which officially kicked off the journey to his album’s release, he returned a few weeks later to deliver the title track, an upbeat, trance/ big room single that perfectly captures the energy and production for which MR.BLACK has become renown. The new single kicks off with a digitized female voice repeating the title, “transformation,’ over and over as he builds up a selection of stutters and electronic noises, almost as if coming to life, before the steady kick provides a foundation, and the percussion builds until a wall of bass and synths take over the production. From here, MR.BLACK delivers a hard-hitting drop before suddenly pulling back everything to reveal near silence.

The subtle rising note remains alone, keeping listeners on the edge of their seats as MR.BLACK expertly rebuilds the track over the next 30 seconds, nearly on the verge of a total drop, before once again pulling back the music as the digitized voice takes over and steadies the rhythm. He continues to build beneath the vocal, adding percussion, bass, and other more subtle sounds, before leaving the listener suspended in silence one last time. The brief transition leads back into one final drop, the full force of the production on display as the bass and percussion combine beneath the melodic leads, providing a gritty track built for clubs around the world.

As anticipation builds for the release of the full album, Transformation provides another strong entry into MR.BLACK’s impressive catalog of releases.

Image Credit: Guy Sidi / Eclipse Media