Neversea 2023 adds to massive lineup with more artist names

By Ellie Mullins 167

Taking place from 6-9 July in Constanta, Romania, Neversea has added to its stacked roster of names for the 2023 edition, which already included the likes of MORTEN, Alok and Don Diablo.

Already in its 5th year, Neversea is cementing its reputation as one of the most unique electronic music (and beyond) festivals that Romania has to offer, enticing visitors from all across the globe to its beachside location. Starting off the excitement, Neversea previously announced the likes of Don Diablo, MORTEN, Alok, Salvatore Ganacci, SOFI TUKKER and Timmy Trumpet. Now, in its second rollout of artist names, the lineup has expanded rapidly to accompany even more a-list names across the musical spectrum.

Not just spotlighting electronic music talent in this wave of names, the festival has announced its first live acts set to dazzle the stages. Mastermind Lil Uzi Vert and 5-time Latin Grammy winner J Balvin are two of the highlights of what is sure to be a stacked and dynamic live lineup.

Moving onto the electronic side of things, this only gets more heated with the additions of Lost Frequencies, Vini Vici, Paul Kalkbrenner, Claptone, Steve Aoki and Tujamo. Offering everything from hard-hitting beats to serene and euphoric melodies, this is only the tip of the Neversea 2023 iceberg, and there’s plenty more where this comes from set to follow in the upcoming months, as we inch closer to another edition for the history books. With over 150 local and international acts to enjoy, this will only get bigger and bigger with each announcement.

Many different ticket types including 4-day passes are available from the website here, so be sure to secure your place at Neversea 2023 ASAP.

Image credits: provided by Neversea