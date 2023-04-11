Oliver Heldens and Kylie Minogue release playful new single ’10 Out Of 10′: Listen

By Creighton Branch 244

Oliver Heldens has achieved so much already in his career. From record-breaking tracks to iconic performances, he has experienced some of the greatest moments a musician can have in their tenure. However, as he releases his newest single, “10 Out Of 10,” he is checking off another dream with world famous singer, Kylie Minogue.

Oliver Heldens is beginning the year off strong. With already a few singles under his belt for 2023, plus two incredible sets at Ultra Music Festival last month as both HI-LO and himself, these first four months have been a blast for fans of the iconic Dutch DJ. Now, Heldens is giving us another single titled “10 Out Of 10” with one of his dream collaborations and arguably one of the biggest team-ups of his career, Kylie Minogue.

As one would expect, this track is so much fun to listen to. Heldens has always been a master of creating songs that are easy to vibe to, and this one is no different. But now you throw the highest-selling female Australian artist of all time in the mix, and now we instantly have a contender for one of the best songs of the first part of the year. One of the best parts of “10 Out Of 10” is that Minogue’s lyrics are not trying to be overly complicated or make you think too much, they are simply there for you to be able to have something to sing to, and it works because the words are incredibly catchy. Her iconic one-of-a-kind voice is so interesting to see how it pairs with Helden’s house style, and honestly, it blends flawlessly.

Heldens production of this song is world-class (per usual). The drop is big and full, with an amazing deep bass feel that would work in both the club and the main stage of a major festival. One of the most interesting elements that Heldens incorporates is the single-note synth keys that open the song and continue throughout in the background. This moving line really adds to the character of “10 Out Of 10” and helps it with that playful and vibey energy.

This track is a clear indication that this should not be the final time that Oliver Heldens and Kylie Minogue work together. Their artistic styles blend effortlessly and play off one another in ways not every producer/singer combo can replicate.

Stream “10 Out Of 10” by Oliver Heldens and Kylie Minogue via Kangarooli Tracks B.V. below.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Listen-Up PR & J.E.T. 603