One World Radio’s Tomorrowland Top 1000 returns for 5th year in a row

By Ellie Mullins 347

Following the win of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and MOGUAI collaboration ‘Mammoth‘ last year, One World Radio is bringing back the Tomorrowland Top 1000 for the 5th year running ever since it started in 2019, and voting is open from now until next month.

For those that don’t know, Tomorrowland’s radio station One World Radio has been running the fan-voted Tomorrowland Top 1000 chart ever since 2019, acting as a chart for fans to vote for their favourite anthems in the history of Tomorrowland. Previous winners have included Swedish House Mafia‘s ‘One‘ in 2019, Avicii‘s ‘Levels‘ in both 2020 and 2021 and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and MOGUAI’s ‘Mammoth’ in 2022. Now, it’s time for a potential new anthem to knock ‘Mammoth’ off the top spot, and fan voting is now open.

From right now until Tuesday 2 May, voting is open for you to vote for your favourite few tracks. The reveal starts a day later on Wednesday 3 May, where the top 1000 tracks will be counted down live on air up until Friday 12 May where the big finale and the reveal of the new No.1 spot will take place. Last year, the top 5 was as follows:

1

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, MOGUAI – Mammoth

2

Avicii – Levels

3

Swedish House Mafia, John Martin – Don’t You Worry Child

4

Martin Garrix, Bonn – High On Life

5

David Guetta, Sia – Titanium

What will you choose to be this year’s top anthem? Who do you think will make the top 5? Log in with your Tomorrowland account to cast your vote and also be in with the chance of winning a pair of Tomorrowland x JBL Live 660NC Headphones. Check out the full details right here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland