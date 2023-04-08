PLS&TY reemerges with breezy track ‘Party In My Head’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 132

PLS&TY returns with a brand new single ‘Party In My Head’ with co-collaborator Lost Boy as the lead single from his forthcoming EP entitled ‘3 Days, 2 Nights’.

PLS&TY returns to the electronic music scene with a reinvented sound via his new release ‘Party In My Head’. Made in collaboration with the vocalist Lost Boy, whose recent features include songs with Deorro and Laidback Luke, it also serves as a sneak peek into PLS&TY’s forthcoming ‘3 Days, 2 Nights’ EP, which he’s currently gearing up for.

The new single showcases an up-leveled version of the smooth, vocal style that fans have known and loved from PLS&TY, opening with piano notes that blend into organic melodies and an uplifting, muted bassline. This track also delivers soulful, sultry vocals that complement the production to make for a breezy, easy-listening song. With warmer weather quickly approaching in many parts of the world, it’s the perfect vibe for summer.

During his hiatus, PLS&TY was heavily focused on the NFT space, where he co-designed skateboard deck NFTs for Tony Hawk, as well as visuals for celebrity athletes like Floyd Mayweather and even members of Congress.

Regarding the song, PLS&TY states that it brings a “modified sound and lighthearted piano-house production, I hope you enjoy a blast of sunny, spring-break, feel-good vibes. It calls for listeners to remember that even in the darkest hours, we have a radiant place to escape within our imaginations.”

Listen to the track here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: PLS&TY (Press) / Provided by Unfolded PR