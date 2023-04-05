Pretty Lights announces new live show and North American tour dates

By Chris Vuoncino 162

For fans of Pretty Lights, it has been a relatively slow decade as the American-born producer has mostly stayed away from the stage and studio, with his last album coming nearly a decade ago. While he stayed busy on the road in the immediate aftermath of that release, his last live shows occurred back in 2018, when he spent two summer nights performing at the iconic Red Rocks venue in Colorado.

Finally, the wait is over as Pretty Lights took to social media to announce his return to the stage along with a brand new live show that he will take across the United States this summer. The summer dates will kick off right where he left off in 2018, beginning in Colorado, but this time at the Mission Ballroom instead of the famed Red Rocks amphitheater. In total, he will play 27 dates across nine cities, as well as two festival performances with the run ending in New Orleans in December at Mardi Gras World. Titled the Soundship Spacesystem Tour, the routing sees Pretty Lights spending multiple nights in each city along the way. At this time, there is no word whether each night will offer a different experience, or if new music will accompany this run.



Along the way, there will be two festival dates amidst the tour run. In September Pretty Lights will be at the Cascade Equinox Festival in Oregon followed by a stop in Florida at the Suwannee Hulaween Festival in October. Artist pre-sale tickets will be available on April 5th at 10 am local time through his official website.

Soundship Spacesystem Tour 2023:

Aug 04-06 Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

Aug 10-12 Dillon Amphitheater – Dillon, CO

Aug 24-26 The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

Sept 14-16 Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

Sept 22-24 Cascade Equinox Festival – Redmond, OR

Sept 29-30 The Brooklyn Mirage – Brooklyn, NY

Oct 19-21 The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

Oct 26-29 Hulaween – Live Oak, FL

Nov 03-04 The Caverns – Pelham, TN

Nov 09-11 The Warfield – San Francisco, CA

Dec 01-02 Mardi Gras World – New Orleans, LA