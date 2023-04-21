Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Four Tet will close out Coachella 2023

By Chris Vuoncino

While 2023 is not even a quarter finished, it certainly has been a wild ride for the music industry, especially for fans of Skrillex and Frank Ocean, but for very different reasons. While both superstars have been away from the limelight in recent years, both were set to make massive returns to the stage this year.

Weekend 1 of the Coachella Festival brought many highs as a reunited Blink 182 took the stage, The Chemical Brothers announced a new album for the fall, Madeon joined Porter Robinson on stage, and Calvin Harris made his triumphant return to festivals in the desert setting. Of course, the main talking point from weekend 1 was the highly controversial and very delayed set by Sunday headliner, Frank Ocean. After some last many major set design changes, the Channel Orange singer took the stage an hour later and most sat down throughout the shortened set as he would later reveal to have sustained an ankle injury. The shortened set, combined with the decision not to take part in the live stream caused an immediate rift with event organizers and he actually dropped from weekend 2 a few days later.

While that is unfortunate for Ocean’s legion of fans who have waited years for his return, Coachella is pressing on and will be bringing back Blink 182 and has also revealed that the Pangbourne House Mafia of Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred Again.. will be closing out Sunday night. The trio most recently took over New York City in February to celebrate the release of Skrillex’s new albums, Quest For Fire and Don’t Get Too Close. The weeklong celebration saw the trio playing several small pop-up shows, before a Friday afternoon set in Times Square and a massive 5-hour set at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

The trio seemingly had no immediate plans to play together again before this last-minute Coachella booking as revealed in a recent Instagram post from Fred Again.. where he states:

OH MY GOD. TBA.

Coachella. Sunday night.

I didn’t think I was gonna be back with my brothers like this for a longgggg time. Until last night. And here we are.

Image Credit: Anthony Lrpn