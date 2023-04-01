Skrillex reveals his next album will be ‘100% Trance’

In a newly published interview, Skrillex explained his decision to create a trance album, saying, “I’ve been a fan of trance music for a long time, and I’ve always wanted to explore that sound more deeply. I feel like trance music has a lot of emotional depth and can take the listener on a real journey, and I want to be a part of that experience.”

Trance music is a subgenre of electronic dance music that originated in Germany in the early 1990s. It is characterized by its melodic and hypnotic sound, often featuring uplifting chord progressions, prominent use of synthesizers, and long build-ups and breakdowns. Trance music has a massive following worldwide, and Skrillex’s announcement has generated a lot of excitement among trance enthusiasts and EDM fans alike.

Skrillex, the renowned American DJ and music producer, has been a major force in the electronic dance music scene since the early 2010s. He is widely recognized for his versatility and ability to deliver hits in a variety of genres, which has influenced a generation of EDM artists and music enthusiasts worldwide. However, in a recent announcement, Skrillex has revealed that his next album will be a departure from his roots, as he plans to create a 100% trance album.

Skrillex’s decision to make a trance album is also a bold move from a marketing perspective. Dubstep has been his signature sound for many years, and it has garnered him a massive following worldwide. However, Skrillex is not one to rest on his laurels, and he wants to push his creativity and artistic boundaries further.

Skrillex is known for his collaborations with other artists, and he has hinted that his trance album will feature collaborations with some of the biggest names in the trance scene. He has also mentioned that the album will feature live instrumentation, such as guitars and pianos, to create a more organic sound.

The announcement of Skrillex’s trance album has generated a lot of excitement on social media, with fans and fellow artists expressing their anticipation for the release. The album’s release date has been announced and it is scheduled for release in May 2023.

In conclusion, Skrillex’s decision to make a 100% trance album is a bold move that showcases his versatility as an artist. Trance music has a massive following worldwide, and Skrillex’s contribution to the genre is highly anticipated. With his trademark energy and creativity, Skrillex is sure to create a trance album that will take his fans on an unforgettable journey. We can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us! You can get more information about the album here.