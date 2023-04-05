Eurodance pioneers SNAP! reissue their 1990 debut LP ‘World Power’ on vinyl

By Samantha Reis 322

SNAP! celebrate three decades of their debut album ‘World Power’ with a picture disc.

If you enjoy classics and find yourself yearning for the glory days of Eurodance, this is the news for you. SNAP!, the pioneers of Eurodance, have just reissued their debut album ‘World Power’ on vinyl as a limited Editions Picture disc. This album, as well as SNAP!, have gone down in music history. They were major figures in the European dance scene in the 1990s. The dance group is widely regarded as the genre’s forefathers, and their debut album ‘World Power’, particularly the single ‘The Power‘, was patient zero for Eurodance’s success. The phenomenal success of SNAP! and their debut album launched the careers of vocalist Penny Ford and rapper Turbo B.

The incredible ‘The Power’ is without a doubt one of the album’s most successful singles. When it was first released in 1990, the dance hit was heard in every club in Europe and quickly rose to the top of the charts. The single topped the charts in all major European cities, a success that continues to this day and elevates it to the status of an immortal classic.’Ooops Up‘ and ‘Cult Of Snap‘ are two other favourites from the debut album and whose success earned SNAP! high sales. ‘World Power’ was certified gold in Australia, Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States, selling over 5 million copies by June 1992. A success that needs no review.

Now, thirty years later, SNAP! are bringing ‘World Power’ back to the shelves with a very special reissue. Out now via BMG, ‘Worl Power’ is available for the first time as a picture disc, on a limited edition vinyl perfect for collectors. If you want to be one of the lucky ones to get your hands on one of the copies, grab your limited edition here. Until then, listen to ‘World Power’ on Spotify, where it has already received 50 million streams.

Tracklist: SNAP! – World Power

SIDE A

The Power Ooops Up Cult of Snap! Believe the Hype

SIDE B

I’m Gonna Get You (To Whom It May Concern) Witness the Strength Mary Had a Little Boy Blasé Blasé

Image Credit: SNAP! (Press) / Provided by Rotate Publicity