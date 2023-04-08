SOPHIE limited edition CD collection sells on Discogs for $2250

By Chris Vuoncino 201

When news broke that the Scottish singer and producer SOPHIE had passed away at the age of 34 from a tragic fall, the entire music industry felt the loss of this visionary artist. While the music world at large suffered a major blow as her creativity and vision would be missed, her legacy and impact continue on as fans and artists celebrate her works and life.

During her life, SOPHIE only managed to release one full-length album, the universally acclaimed Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides which was released back in 2018. The following year, SOPHIE used her time on the red carpet of the 61st Annual Grammy Awards to announce that she would be releasing a remix album as a follow-up to her debut album. The aptly titled Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides Non-Stop Remix Album was released in 2019 and was offered as a limited edition 3-disc set, packaged in a clutch bag of which just 100 copies were produced.



While the album showcased SOPHIE’s incredible range as a producer, navigating a variety of styles and production techniques across the mix album, the scarcity of the release also makes it a high commodity item for collectors and fans of the artist. With just 100 pieces produced, it truly is one of the rarer collectibles out there, and this scarcity is represented in the high price just paid on the popular music marketplace Discogs for a copy of the album. Fetching a cool $2,250, the limited edition red version of the release is a thing of beauty, packaged in the unique clutch bag presentation.

The sale represents a great moment to reflect on the life and artistry of SOPHIE and the impact she made during her short time in the spotlight. Listening back to Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides Non-Stop Remix Album provides a sad yet cathartic reminder of the power of music and a chance to celebrate the life of SOPHIE as her spirit lives on through the songs.

Image Credit: SOPHIE (Press)