SoundCloud streams showcase an upward trend in the dance music industry [IMS Business Report]

By Alshaan Kassam 179

Starting in 2007 and becoming a well-known platform in the dance music industry, SoundCloud has remained a dominant force for many artists and listeners who utilize the platform for music discovery. According to the recent IMS Business Report, SoundCloud remains a true powerhouse in the dance music industry and has shown significant growth in streams from 2022 in comparison to 2021.

For many of us in the dance music industry, SoundCloud remains a heavily used platform for listening to our favourite artist’s new music and discovering new artists daily. Launched in 2007 by Alexander Ljung and Eric Wahlforss, the company has become one of the world’s most prominent streaming services and has played a key role in the entirety of the music industry. The recent IMS Business Report being revealed has evidently shown that SoundCloud remains a dominant platform in the dance music industry, displaying substantial growth in streams.

Stating SoundCloud has achieved a 24% growth in dance and electronic music plays in 2022 compared to the previous year, SoundCloud has definitely played a vital role in redefining music culture whether it be live mixes, mash-ups, remixes, originals, and more from artists. The IMS Business Report also mentioned the platform had 320 million tracks and 40 million creators on its platform in 2022 which is a huge milestone for the company with plays increasing by roughly a quarter in comparison to 2021. A big achievement indeed, be sure to stay tuned for more updates from the company below as they continue to dominate in the dance music industry.

There's no denying upcoming DJ and producer @knock2music is on a meteoric rise right now. We sat down with him before his sold out NY show for his first ever interview Listen to Knock2 here: https://t.co/Lu65P0qF6u pic.twitter.com/smyvz53oJE — SoundCloud (@SoundCloud) April 12, 2023

Image Credit: viewimage / Shutterstock.com