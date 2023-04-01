Steve Angello brings the heat with incredible Tomorrowland Winter 2023 set: Watch

By Ryan Ford 123

Steve Angello hit the Alps with an energy-infused performance during the 2023 edition of Tomorrowland Winter.

Coming all the way from Sweden, Steve Angello had an emphatic set lined up for those lucky enough to attend Tomorrowland Winter this year. The Swede brought the energy right from the off, dropping the newly released ‘U Ok?’ with Sebastian Ingrosso and PARISI as his intro. New music soon followed with an ID Remix of his 2009 classic ‘Valodja’ and an ID Remix of Who’s Who‘s ‘Not So Dirty‘ leading the early stages of the party.

It wasn’t long before some Swedish House Mafia productions and mashups entered the fray, with ‘Be x Show Me Love x KNAS’, striking up the atmosphere before their 2022 rework of ‘Miami 2 Ibiza’ took hold. Angello explored a number of innovative records as well as an ID throughout the later stages of the set, championing tracks from the likes of KC Lights, Will Clarke, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, and MEDUZA in the process.

Coming to the end of his hour-long set, Steve had the ultimate climax in store throwing down two SHM tracks in ‘Don’t Go Mad’, and ‘Turn On The Lights again…’ to draw his performance to a close. A memorable set for many, this marks just the start f a very busy year for the SIZE Records frontman, who is also set to tour with Swedish House Mafia all year round. Until the next time, you can check out Steve Angello and his memorable Tomorrowland Winter 2023 set below!

Image Credit: Rukes.com