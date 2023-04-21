The Chainsmokers and 347aidan link up for the addictive track ‘Up & Down’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury

The Chainsmokers link with Canadian rapper 347aidan for the addictive track ‘Up & Down’, giving fans a taste into what to expect from ‘TC5’.

The Chainsmokers have been in a stage of world domination ever since long awaited the return with their 4th studio album ‘So Far So Good’, which has been garnering millions of streams on Spotify. Now the duo are giving fans a teaser into their next chapter, for now titled ‘TC5’, when they team up with Canadian rapper 347aidan for the catchy and good feel track ‘Up & Down’.

The American pair have been teasing ‘Up & Down’ for quite some time now, debuting the track alongside 347aidan at a show and performing it ever since, with the track taking centre stage at the Super Bowl pre-game show. The track sees itself as a dominating festival-ready track featuring infectious melody within its production and forceful and addictive lyricism, discussing a mental bounce back and overcoming struggles, something we can all relate to after the now-distant Covid-19 pandemic.

“We all know that feeling… life’s got you down, but thats why music is so important because we also know that feeling when you attend a show and lose yourself in a crowd and find that joy. Up and down in the crowd finally I feel better now!” – The Chainsmokers via Instagram.

‘Up & Down’ by The Chainsmokers and 347aidan is out now and you can listen to the track yourself on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here. Make sure to let us know what you feel about this addictive track and if you’re looking forward to this upcoming LP from The Chainsmokers!

Image Credit: Miller Mobley / Provided by Vanessa Menkes Communications