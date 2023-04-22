The Weeknd & Future drop new track ‘Double Fantasy’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 219

The Weeknd has roped in Future for their newest track ‘Double Fantasy’ out now.

New track ‘Double Fantasy’ released by The Weeknd and Future has just set the stage for The Weeknd’s newest HBO TV show ‘The Idol’. The song was produced by The Weeknd, Mike Dean, and Metro Boomin and features a swanky tension-filled emotion that gives listeners a sneak peek into the wild world that will be ‘The Idol’. The track comes along with a music video that shows clips of the content of the show, which you can view here.

Previously, The Weeknd and Future have collaborated on other songs such as ‘Low Life’, ‘Drinks on Us’, and ‘Comin’ Out Strong’.

The show will air on HBO and Max on Sunday, June 4th at 9:00 pm EST. ‘The Idol’ will also stream at Cannes Film Festival this upcoming May and stars co-creator The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), co-creator Sam Levinson, who’s also credited with creating the hit show ‘Euphoria’, and Reza Fahim. The show also stars Lily Rose-Depp, Dan Levy, Hari Nef, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Hank Azaria, and Jennie of Blackpink.

‘The Idol’ has had its controversy around the content of the show, some alleging that there were staff changes, a new creative direction, and troubling script ideas that liken the show the “sexual torture porn”. The allegations have since been thrown out.

Image Credit: Jon Kolbert