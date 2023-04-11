Thomas Bangalter releases first solo album post Daft Punk split ‘Mythologies’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino

Although the announcement that Daft Punk was splitting up in 2021 surely sent ripples throughout the music industry as a whole, most believed that Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo would not be done with music individually. While the legacy of Daft Punk has been celebrated regularly in the time since their split, it is Bangalter who is the first of the duo to release a new project.

Writing scores for films or stages is a talent that Thomas Bangalter has shown in the past, most famously when Daft Punk provided the music to the Tron: Legacy film, but he pivots even further with his latest project, diving even deeper into his orchestration history, as well as a connection to his own mother’s passion. Raised by a ballet dancer, it is a beautiful moment for Thomas Bangalter to have the opportunity to score the ballet Mythologies, a 90-minute production choreographed by Angelin Preljocaj and premiered at the Grand-Théâtre de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France. Now the full score has been released to streaming services as well as available via CD and LP.

Like the show itself, the music clocks in at 90 minutes, providing a sonic journey that is anthemic and moving, even without witnessing the show which inspired the work. While Daft Punk fans will miss the high energy and rhythms that defined the group’s output, Bangalter reminds listeners everywhere that Daft Punk was much more than electronic beats and sounds, but rather a deeply inspired musical project that just happened to be reflected through the digital lens of the robots. With Mythologies, Bangalter can tap into the early influences of his musical mind and the melodies and transitions maintain the beauty and energy that has been found in all of his works.

While this may not create a legacy to rival his hits such as One More Time, Get Lucky, and Around The World, it is a stark reminder of the brilliant musician that was under the robot mask for all those years.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Dedikated PR